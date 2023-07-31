79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters rescue 3 from home along Fernwood Drive after tree falls on house

4 hours 22 minutes 9 seconds ago Monday, July 31 2023 Jul 31, 2023 July 31, 2023 6:15 PM July 31, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - First responders helped three people out of a home on Fernwood Drive that was damaged when a tree fell on top of it. 

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the tree fell around 5 p.m. An hour and a half later, three people had been rescued by firefighters and were uninjured. 

Trending News

Officials are asking for people to avoid Fernwood Drive while firefighters survey the property and the Red Cross helps the displaced residents. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days