84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Firefighters put out fire off Gardere Lane, displacing three

1 hour 16 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 4:43 PM April 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out a fire on Fox Run Avenue that displaced three on Friday afternoon.

Fire units arrived at the scene just off Gardere Lane around 2:48 p.m. and put the fire out within 15 minutes. The home received minor smoke damage.

No one was home when the fire broke out, a Baton Rouge Fire spokesperson said. 

The spokesperson said that the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but the electrical meter was pulled as a precaution.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days