Firefighters put out apartment fire on Lee Drive; investigating cause

2 hours 37 minutes 21 seconds ago Friday, March 07 2025 Mar 7, 2025 March 07, 2025 4:37 PM March 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Frederick Quinn

BATON ROUGE — Firefighters put out an apartment fire on Lee Drive near Liberty High School on Friday.

Baton Rouge Fire officials said the fire was coming from the roof of a building at 5 East Apartments. When units arrived at 2:58 p.m., the second-floor apartment's sole occupant was waiting outside unharmed. The fire was put out by 3:10 p.m., officials added.

The fire, which started in one of the home's bedrooms, was extinguished before it spread to neighboring units.

Fire investigators said they are working to determine what caused the fire.

