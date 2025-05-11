Firefighters flagged down by neighbors about fire on apartment balcony

BATON ROUGE — Neighbors flagged down firefighters about a balcony fire as they were driving near the scene on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Florida Boulevard at the Sea Holly Grande Apartments.

Fire officials said they were driving down Florida Boulevard when they were flagged down by residents because of a fire on the balcony of an apartment. When crews entered, they found a mattress on the balcony engulfed in flames.

Fire investigators determined the fire was caused by an improperly disposed of cigarette.

The fire caused some damage to the side of the apartment, amounting to $15,000 worth of damage.