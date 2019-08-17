79°
Firefighters extinguish large house fire in Baton Rouge

2 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, March 01 2017 Mar 1, 2017 March 01, 2017 9:33 PM March 01, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to a large house fire in the Baton Rouge area Wednesday night.

Crews arrived at the house at 9835 Everglades Ave. around 7 p.m. and reportedly put the fire out around 7:45 pm.

Baton Rouge Fire Department officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation. They say foul play is not suspected.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the fire in the second story of the home. During an initial search, firefighters say they were able to save a family dog. The residents and several other animals escaped unharmed before firefighters arrived.

Fire damage was severe to the second story, according to BRFD. The rest of the home received smoke and water damage.

Red Cross was called to assit the residents.

Damage to the home is estimated at $150,000.

A WBRZ News unit is at the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

