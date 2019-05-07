70°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned house in Central
CENTRAL - Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house near the Comite River Monday evening.
The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday evening behind East Shamrock Avenue. Photos show smoke billowing from the woods behind homes in the neighborhood.
It's unclear at this time what started the fire. We've reached out to officials for more information.
No injuries were reported.
HAPPENING NOW: Firefighters are battling an abandoned house fire behind E. Shamrock Avenue near Central. The fire is behind the houses on the street in the woods, lots of smoke seen throughout the neighborhood. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/q2QUfJ10ha— Trey Couvillion (@treycouvtv) May 7, 2019
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worker injured by falling tree limb last week has died
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in 1-year-old boy's death
-
Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned house in Central
-
Pink-haired thief making rounds in Ascension Parish stealing packages
-
Officials: Captain misjudged space beneath Sunshine Bridge before collision
Sports Video
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
LSU mum on Joe Alleva's new job, board members want answers
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit