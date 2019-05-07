Firefighters battle blaze at abandoned house in Central

70°
CENTRAL - Crews responded to a fire at an abandoned house near the Comite River Monday evening.

The fire was reported just after 7 p.m. Monday evening behind East Shamrock Avenue. Photos show smoke billowing from the woods behind homes in the neighborhood.

It's unclear at this time what started the fire. We've reached out to officials for more information.

No injuries were reported.

