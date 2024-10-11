Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street

71°
Friday, October 11 2024 8:19 AM
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a home off Ford Street for the second house fire in the capital city Friday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was responding to a house fire on Ford Street shortly after 8 a.m.. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Officials said there were no injuries, and one firefighter said she is taking home a kitten they rescued from the home named Sorbet.

Just hours before, a fire started at a home on Hidden Garden Avenue, just minutes from the fire on Ford Street. 

