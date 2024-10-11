71°
Latest Weather Blog
Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a home off Ford Street for the second house fire in the capital city Friday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said it was responding to a house fire on Ford Street shortly after 8 a.m..
It was not immediately clear what caused the fire. Officials said there were no injuries, and one firefighter said she is taking home a kitten they rescued from the home named Sorbet.
Trending News
Just hours before, a fire started at a home on Hidden Garden Avenue, just minutes from the fire on Ford Street.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighter adopting kitten saved from house fire on Ford Street
-
Firefighters work house fire on Ford Street, just off Mickens Road
-
Contractor accused of damaging homes with the intent to defraud homeowners arrested
-
GET 2 MOVING: Disc Golf
-
Family displaced after early-morning fire off Plank Road