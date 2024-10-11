71°
Family displaced after early-morning fire off Plank Road
BATON ROUGE - A family was displaced from their home after a fire early Friday morning.
The fire happened on Hidden Garden Avenue off Plank Road where it meets Harding Boulevard.
WBRZ spoke with the homeowner, who said she was asleep in the home with her daughter and her two grandchildren when her daughter woke up and smelled smoke. When they went to investigate, flames were already in the living room.
All of them escaped through a bedroom window and there were no injuries.
Though the fire department has not yet officially determined a cause, the family suspects the fire was electrical.
