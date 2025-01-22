36°
Fire reported at Lard Oil Company on Florida Avenue, first responders on scene
DENHAM SPRINGS - First responders are on scene of a reported fire at Lard Oil Company facility on Florida Avenue, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
LPSO says traffic is being rerouted and to expect delays. The westbound lane of Florida Avenue has since been re-opened.
No other details were immediately available.
