58°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire on Oakline Drive resulted from improperly disposed fireworks
BATON ROUGE - A fire on Oakline Drive Wednesday morning resulted from improperly disposed fireworks under a car port, according to fire officials.
The St. George Fire Department said around 2:29 a.m. Wednesday, and the fire was on the first floor of the carport. Very few parts of the home were affected.
Trending News
No one was injured and two cats were rescued from the structure.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU readies for a surging Baylor football team
-
A plane crashes and bursts into flames while landing in South Korea,...
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...