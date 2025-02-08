83°
Fire officials say student set fire in Shenandoah Elementary bathroom

ST. GEORGE - A fire that resulted in Shenandoah Elementary School being evacuated Friday morning was intentionally set by a student, according to the St. George Fire Department.

SGFD said that the fire was in the boy's bathroom and it was quickly extinguished after causing moderate damage. No injuries resulted from the fire.

An investigator determined the fire was intentionally set and a student was determined to be responsible. Due to their age, they were released to their parents.

There is no further threat to safety at this time, according to SGFD.

