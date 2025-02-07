77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Shenandoah Elementary School evacuated after small fire; investigators seeking cause

Friday, February 07 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Shenandoah Elementary School was evacuated after a fire Friday morning. 

St. George Fire crews put out the small fire and worked to clear the building of residual smoke. 

Teachers evacuated the school and no one was hurt. A St. George Fire spokesperson said that students were moved to other parts of the building as part of the evacuation. 

Investigators are at the school attempting to determine what caused the fire and the extent of the damage. 

