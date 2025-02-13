57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire officials investigating house fire on Sherman Street and Cable Street

1 hour 20 minutes 6 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2025 Feb 13, 2025 February 13, 2025 4:11 PM February 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials are investigating a house fire on Cable Street and Sherman Street, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

The fire resulted in significant damage to the inside of the house, and images from the scene show damage such as the front door being burned. The fire was under control by 3:45 p.m.

Trending News

No injuries resulted from the fire.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days