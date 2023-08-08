Fire officials have not determined cause of mobile home fire that killed two, injured one

ST. MARY PARISH - A fire early Saturday took the lives of two people and two pets who were found inside a Bayou Vista home.

St. Mary Parish sheriff's deputies, firefighters from several districts and EMS all were called to Jupiter Street just after 8 a.m.

Fire crews said upon arrival they found a man who was badly burned outside the home and a woman outside trying to put the fire out. She told firefighters there were still two people inside. The body of a man was found in a hallway and the body of a woman was found in a bedroom. Two dead dogs were found in the home.

First responders took the burned man to a hospital. The coroner's office did not release names of the deceased, but said it was a 28-year-old man and 38-year-old woman.

Other agencies involved in the response include the Bayou Vista Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department, Berwick Fire Department, Patterson Fire Department, Amelia Fire Department, and Acadian Ambulance Service.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. There were no working smoke alarms in the home.