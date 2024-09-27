85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Fire Marshal: 62-year-old dead, another injured in Killian fire; portable generator possibly involved

1 day 20 hours 50 minutes ago Wednesday, September 25 2024 Sep 25, 2024 September 25, 2024 8:58 PM September 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

KILLIAN — One person died and another was injured Tuesday in a fire in Killian, representatives from the State Fire Marshal said.

The fire was reported on Lower Rome Road, officials said. Around noon, Livingston Fire officials responded to Lower Rome Road for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they located an injured man and located another man who could not be saved, the Fire Marshal said.

According to the Fire Marshal, the victim was a 62-year-old homeowner whose identification and cause of death is pending with the coroner's office. They were believed to be the homeowner.

The Fire Marshal also determined the fire started under a carport attached to a mobile home. Officials believe a portable generator may have been involved in the ignition of the fire. It was active but not being used as a power source at the time.

The cause is still under investigation.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days