Fire Marshal: 62-year-old dead, another injured in Killian fire; portable generator possibly involved

KILLIAN — One person died and another was injured Tuesday in a fire in Killian, representatives from the State Fire Marshal said.

The fire was reported on Lower Rome Road, officials said. Around noon, Livingston Fire officials responded to Lower Rome Road for a report of a fire. Upon arrival, they located an injured man and located another man who could not be saved, the Fire Marshal said.

According to the Fire Marshal, the victim was a 62-year-old homeowner whose identification and cause of death is pending with the coroner's office. They were believed to be the homeowner.

The Fire Marshal also determined the fire started under a carport attached to a mobile home. Officials believe a portable generator may have been involved in the ignition of the fire. It was active but not being used as a power source at the time.

The cause is still under investigation.