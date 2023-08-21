84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Fire crews extinguish blaze in Natalbany woods on Monday afternoon

3 hours 35 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 7:46 PM August 21, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NATALBANY - On Monday, firefighter crews worked to put out a blaze in the Natalbany Woods. 

The Natalbany Fire Department said the fire sparked around 5:45 p.m. along North Baptist Road. A structure close to the flames was saved. 

The Louisiana Office of Agriculture and Forestry was called out to the scene. No information about how the fire started was released. 

