53°
Latest Weather Blog
Fire badly damages Baton Rouge home, leaves four displaced
BATON ROUGE - Four people are displaced after a fire severely damaged their home Thursday evening.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Hillcrest Drive.
Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the house's roof. Inside, firefighters discovered flames coming from the kitchen above the stove.
Crews were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen area, and it was under control shortly after 7 p.m.
The department reports that the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.
No injuries were reported in the incident, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the home's four displaced residents, fire officials say.
Trending News
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Geismar volunteer firefighters paying more out of pocket as gas prices increase
-
As some states mull gas tax suspension, La. expert warns of mixed...
-
Residents left frustrated after flood control project delayed again
-
Mail delivery dilemma solved in neighborhood where mail delivery stopped
-
Judge denies Melanie Curtin's request for new trial in Perkins sex crimes...
Sports Video
-
Ahead of SEC tournament, LSU basketball made aware of NCAA violations
-
Report: Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels tranfers to LSU
-
Tyrus Thomas helping coach Liberty to state title run
-
LSU softball senior Shelbi Sunseri had amazing weekend; head coach is making...
-
LSU's Kim Mulkey snubbed for SEC Coach of the Year