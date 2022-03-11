Fire badly damages Baton Rouge home, leaves four displaced

BATON ROUGE - Four people are displaced after a fire severely damaged their home Thursday evening.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at a residence on Hillcrest Drive.

Fire crews arrived to find heavy smoke billowing from the house's roof. Inside, firefighters discovered flames coming from the kitchen above the stove.

Crews were able to contain the blaze to the kitchen area, and it was under control shortly after 7 p.m.

The department reports that the rest of the home sustained smoke damage.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the Red Cross was contacted to assist the home's four displaced residents, fire officials say.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.