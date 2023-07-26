86°
Fire at Cleco substation leaves thousands of Covington customers temporarily without power

3 hours 49 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, July 26 2023 Jul 26, 2023 July 26, 2023 5:34 AM July 26, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

COVINGTON - A fire at a substation Tuesday afternoon left thousands of Cleco customers without power. 

The Covington Police Department posted pictures of the fire at the Cleco substation off Phillip Drive. Power was knocked out for approximately 17,000 customers in its wake. 

A full restoration was completed late Tuesday night. Cleco's outage map does not show any outages reported in the Covington area. The CPD did not immediately release a cause for the fire. 

