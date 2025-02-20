Fire at Bayou Fountain Avenue apartment complex ruled arson

BATON ROUGE — A weekend fire at a Bayou Fountain Avenue home was ruled arson by fire investigators.

St. George Fire officials said the Sunday fire off Burbank Drive was brought under control within 20 minutes and that no one was hurt.

Investigators determined that the fire could only have started intentionally, officials added.

The fire happened in the same building as a fire that left 16 displaced a month prior. Officials said that the Sunday fire happened as construction was still underway on the building damaged by the January fire.

The two fires are not believed to be related, however, officials noted.