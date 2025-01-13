Baton Rouge, St. George firefighters put out apartment fire off Burbank Drive; 16 displaced

BATON ROUGE — Baton Rouge and St. George firefighters put out a fire at an apartment on Bayou Fountain Avenue on Monday afternoon.

According to officials, the building, just behind the Waffle House on Staring Lane and Burbank Drive, was evacuated. Chief of Operations Chad Roberson at the St. George Fire Department said that it took firefighters over an hour to contain the fire after the roof caved in.

"We went in and did an aggressive interior attack until the fire broke through the roof, at that point we pulled out and went defensive we did call for a second alarm for additional resources just to get some man power for relief and continuing the fire tact during the operation," Roberson said.

St. George Fire said no injuries were reported in the fire and that arson is not suspected, but 17 people — nine adults and seven children — were displaced by the blaze.

"We do have red cross notified at this time for the people who are displaced by this fire," Roberson said.

St. George Fire also arrested a suspect accused of arson for a separate fire. A spokesperson said that there is no reason to believe the two are connected.

"It was just a wild coincidence she was there," the spokesperson said.