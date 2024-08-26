Fire at apartment complex Saturday determined to have been started from child playing with lighter

BATON ROUGE - A fire at an apartment complex over the weekend was reportedly caused by an elementary school-aged child playing with a lighter.

According to the St. George Fire Department, officials were called to Cypress Lakes Apartments on Saturday for a reported fire. All of the people living in the building were outside and no injuries were reported, but one of the units on the third floor was showing heavy smoke.

An investigator was called to the scene after the fire was put under control, and they determined the fire had been started when a child was playing with a lighter.

SGFD advised it is always important to teach children from an early age about the dangers of fire and how to handle lighters around flammable objects.