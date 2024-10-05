FINAL Saints 52, Lions 38

New Orleans, LA - The ground game was the name of the game in the Superdome Sunday with Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara running all over the Lions.

The Saints' defense setting the tone early with by sacking the Lions' Matthew Stafford in the endzone and forcing a fumble with Kenny Vaccaro recovering it to give New Orleans an early 7-0 lead.

Mark Ingram led the ground attack with two first half touchdowns, helping the Saints to a 31-10 halftime lead.

The Saints defense coming out of the break kept bringing the heat to Stafford, forcing an interception by Marshon Lattimore returned 27-yards for a touchdown.

Tweets by Saints