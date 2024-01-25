63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL: No. 9 LSU women's basketball loses 76-70 to No. 1 South Carolina

2 hours 45 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, January 25 2024 Jan 25, 2024 January 25, 2024 7:00 PM January 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Trending News

Tweets by LSU Women's Basketball

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days