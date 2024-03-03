FINAL: No. 9 LSU women's basketball defeats Kentucky 77-56

78°
2 hours 12 minutes 39 seconds ago Sunday, March 03 2024 Mar 3, 2024 March 03, 2024 1:47 PM March 03, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Credit to LSU Women's Basketball

BATON ROUGE - No. 9 LSU women's basketball defeated Kentucky 77-56 Sunday afternoon on the team's Senior Day.

LSU had a lead of 17 before Kentucky closed it to five going into the half, but LSU kept a steady lead throughout the game despite Kentucky's attempt to close the gap.

Angel Reese led the Tigers in scoring with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Flau'jae Johnson also scored 21 points with seven rebounds and four assists.

LSU plays in the SEC Tournament next Friday, March 8 at 5 p.m.

