63°
Latest Weather Blog
FINAL: No. 3 LSU softball defeats No. 21 Kentucky 6-2
LEXINGTON - No. 3 LSU softball defeated No. 21 Kentucky 6-2 in their first SEC game of the season.
LSU led for most of the game after scoring two in the second inning and three in the third inning, with Kentucky never closing the gap of 4 points.
Trending News
LSU's series with Kentucky continues Saturday in Lexington at 11 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2024 Cajun Classic attracts worldwide wheelchair tennis athletes
-
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell...
-
Holi Fest set to color the streets of Baton Rouge Saturday
-
Kids learn gun safety as Louisiana 4-H Club holds regional shooting sports...
-
Central Police arrest woman on vehicular homicide; syringe found in car after...