FINAL: No. 3 LSU softball defeats No. 21 Kentucky 6-2

2 hours 46 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 08 2024 Mar 8, 2024 March 08, 2024 9:42 PM March 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Image credit to LSU Softball

LEXINGTON - No. 3 LSU softball defeated No. 21 Kentucky 6-2 in their first SEC game of the season.

LSU led for most of the game after scoring two in the second inning and three in the third inning, with Kentucky never closing the gap of 4 points.

LSU's series with Kentucky continues Saturday in Lexington at 11 a.m.

