FINAL: No. 18 LSU baseball loses 13-3 in run rule to No. 7 Vanderbilt, drop series

Credit: LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - LSU fell 13-3 to Vanderbilt Saturday, solidifying their fourth SEC series loss this season.

LSU lost in a run-rule, as the team opted not to play a ninth inning once Vanderbilt created a ten-run differential in the eighth inning.

LSU faces McNeese at Alex Box Stadium Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.