Final: LSU struggles, beats ULM 27-14

The LSU Tiger football team is fighting for bowl eligibility late in their season, but no one saw coming how hard they'd actually have to fight.

LSU was a near 30 point favorite in the game and clearly did not cover the spread nor reach the point total.

The ULM Warhawks gave LSU fits on Saturday night as the Tigers struggle to get any momentum going through one half of play in Tiger Stadium.

LSU lead ULM 24-14 late in the fourth quarter of a game that included whiffs and self-inflicted wounds for the Tigers.

The Tigers took the ball down the field on their first possession with a big play from quarterback Max Johnson to receiver Malik Nabers, who connected for 48 yards and allowed Johnson to run the ball in from three yards out for the first score of the game.

LSU would lead it 7-0 and hold on a goal-to-go situation from the Warhawks, however the Tigers would miss a 44-yard field goal attempt from Cade York as the first quarter came to a close.

Despite a thrilling pick-six from Jay Ward that was eventually reviewed and determined that Ward stepped out of bounds prior to scoring, LSU would again settle for a field goal this time a make from York at 27 yards.

LSU would score another touchdown on their next possession as Johnson hit Nabers for a 67 yard touchdown strike over the middle where the freshman from Lafayette ran away from the defense for the final 40 yards.

LSU got a little too cute for their own good, as they tried a fake punt from their own 39 yard line and outside man Jontre Kirklin slipped on the route allowing the ULM defender to get an easy interception.

ULM scored two plays later when Boogie Knight hauled in a 28 yard touchdown toss from quarterback Rhett Rodriguez.

The Tigers lone scoring possession in the third quarter came on some extraordinary play from Johnson who evaded the pass rush and threw a high ball to Brian Thomas who went up to grab it, then dodged three different defenders racing 42 yards to the endzone to give the Tigers a 24-7 lead.

With less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter the Warhawks cut the LSU lead to ten points with a 27 yard touchdown toss from Chandler Rodgers to Zach Rasmussen to make it a 24-14 LSU lead.

The win moves the LSU Tigers to 5-6 on the season and will close out the Ed Orgeron era at home on Saturday, November 27 against Texas A&M with a chance to save a non-losing season and a possible bowl invitation on the line.

