54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

FINAL | Arkansas-Pine Bluff 33 vs. Southern Jaguars 30

3 hours 58 minutes 3 seconds ago Saturday, March 06 2021 Mar 6, 2021 March 06, 2021 5:21 PM March 06, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Southern University Jaguars has started their football season in the spring playing their first home game on Saturday (March 6).

The Jaguars are going head to head with Arkansas - Pine Bluff in their first home game of the season at A.W. Mumford Stadium. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days