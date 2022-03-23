68°
Fighter jet crash reported in southwest Louisiana; pilot unharmed, police say

Wednesday, March 23 2022
Source: KPLC
By: WBRZ Staff
File photo

An F-16 fighter jet crashed in Beauregard Parish sometime Wednesday morning.

Louisiana State Police told KPLC that the pilot was able to eject from the aircraft and is believed to be OK.

No other details were immediately available. 

This is a developing story. 

