Few storms Tuesday, better chance on Wednesday

Tonight and Tomorrow:



Clouds will begin to increase overnight with low temperatures bottoming out in the upper 50s. Tomorrow, we will continue to warm up once again. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours.



Looking Ahead:





A warm front will move inland on Tuesday, bringing back the Gulf moisture. Wednesday, a stronger cold front will track across the area. We will have widespread showers and thunderstorms ahead of the front, then behind it, cooler and drier air will filter in. One or two storms on Wednesday could be strong to severe. The risk is low right now, but not zero.







Temperatures will fall below average as we round out the week. Friday morning will likely be the coldest of the week, with lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Frost may be possible, especially north of Baton Rouge.





An early look at your Easter Sunday forecast looks great! Expect a cool start in the morning, then temperatures will warm into the low 70s in the afternoon.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

