Few answers from DOC on botched inmate release

VILLE PLATTE - The WBRZ Investigative Unit has been looking into how a recently released Elayn Hunt inmate ended up dead, four parishes away from where prison officials told his family they were bringing him.

Treylin Deville, 27, was apparently dropped off at the Greyhound bus station in Baton Rouge by prison transportation July 23.

Treylin was found unresponsive the next day in Ville Platte, where he lived before he went to prison and where his family still resides.

"He was on Angus Road, which is the home that he lived in before he was incarcerated," his cousin Morgan Bayman said.

But he was supposed to in Baton Rouge at a group home - a move that was coordinated by a social worker at Elayn Hunt.

"I asked him, 'Will you call and set it up?' And he assured us, but he never did....Every time we would [call], he was in a meeting or at lunch," Treylin's mother Janard Deville said.

The WBRZ Investigative Unit has learned that the captain in charge of transportation was originally reassigned, but is now back on the job.

However, a master sergeant who drove Treylin and others has been placed on leave.

Right now it's still unclear who is to blame for the mistake.

We also haven't received results of his autopsy as we're told the coroner is either still working on it, or hasn't given it to the Evangeline Sheriff's Office yet.

There are conflicting reports on what may have caused Treylin's death. The explanation given in an internal DOC email we obtained through a public records request was he died of a heart attack.

Witnesses and deputies reported Treylin was acting erratically and wasn't fully clothed when they found him laying in the street. His family says he may have been in the middle of a mental health crisis.

"If he's schizophrenic, bipolar, he could have been manic at that point. He probably was. And most law enforcement agencies are not equipped to deal with mental health patients," Bayman said.