Fentanyl leads as deadliest drug in U.S., but in Louisiana meth is even deadlier

According to CNN, reports from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Center for Health Statistics reveal that though fentanyl is still the deadliest drug in America, some parts of the U.S. see more fatalities from methamphetamine.

The report states that in 2017, fentanyl was associated with 38.9% of all drug overdose deaths, an increase from 2016, when it was associated with 29% of all fatal overdoses.

Despite this, methamphetamine was the drug most associated with overdoses in the western half of the country.

According to the CDC, the number of people dying from overdoses involving psychostimulants (such as methamphetamine and cocaine) rose above 10,000 in 2017. This was a 37% increase from what it had been in 2016.

Methamphetamine was the drug most frequently involved in overdose deaths in Louisiana, Arkansas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Arizona, California, Hawaii and Nevada and Alaska, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Typically, fentanyl, along with white powder heroin, has been more common east of the Mississippi River, and Mexican black tar and brown powder heroin has been more commonly found west of the Mississippi.