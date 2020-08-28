Fencing company makes good on customer's deposit a year later

BATON ROUGE - A woman went through a year-long venture with a fencing company. It took a call to 2 On Your Side to finally get what she paid for.

Lu Carradine put a $1,400 deposit down on a fence for her backyard in August 2019. After utilities in her yard were marked, she was advised she'd have to move her fence into her yard by eight feet. Not willing to lose those eight feet in her small yard, she decided to cancel the project.

For months, Carradine says she called the company to get her money back. With no luck, she asked for a metal driveway gate instead and planned to put her deposit toward that. In April 2020, someone came to her house to measure for the gate. Just when she thought things would turn around, they didn't.

"I couldn't even get them to return calls," she said.

Carradine says from the beginning of June to the middle of August she'd call for updates about her driveway gate. Last week she contacted 2 On Your Side.

"Within 40 minutes of me contacting you they're calling me making plans to come and put up the posts," she said. "That's what it took, it took you contacting them to do what I hadn't been able to do in a year."

The fence was installed on Tuesday, a few days shy of a year after she initially handed over the $1,400 deposit.

Since the business owner made good on the project, 2 On Your Side has decided not to share the name. The business did tell WBRZ's Brittany Weiss that Carradine canceled the job after the business was weeks into the permit process and had already purchased the materials.

The business said there was a cash flow issue and was unable to offer Carradine a refund. The business also cites COVID-19 for delay of materials and workers.