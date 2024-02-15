FEMA denies reimbursements for flood-damaged roads in Livingston and Iberville Parishes

ST. GABRIEL- FEMA has denied payments for flood-damaged roads following the August 2016 floods in Iberville and Livingston parishes. Both were hit hard by the flood.



According to the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Livingston is currently appealing FEMA's decision. However, in Iberville Parish, multiple appeals were already denied.



"Disappointed," Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso said. "I believe in the system, but it looks like the system failed us this time."

The denial letter states FEMA can't identify or quantify specific damage to the roadways.



Iberville requested $671,000 from FEMA following the disaster. Water sat for weeks on the roads causing problems to the road base. When requests were put in to get reimbursed, the denials came quickly.



"Really? $671,000. Really," Ourso said. "We didn't ask for six million or six billion. $671,000. So, we did it ourselves to let our people move on with their lives."



Romonda Anthony said she isn't happy with the way the feds handled the flood disaster.



"I feel that FEMA should have helped them," Anthony said.



In addition to Livingston and Iberville getting denials, two other parishes outside of our region also received denials from FEMA. They are currently in the appeals process also, according to GOHSEP.



