Felon arrested on domestic abuse charges
PRAIRIEVILLE - Authorities said a convicted felon wanted in Ascension Parish on domestic abuse charges was arrested in East Baton Rouge Parish overnight.
Allison Hudson with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said investigators located 37-year-old William Simoneaux Monday night and arrested him. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish jail on fugitive charges out of Ascension.
Major Ward Webb said APSO deputies were sent on Monday, Dec. 14 to a residence on Rue Royale Avenue in reference to a disturbance. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a woman who told them she had been in a fight with 37-year-old William Simoneaux. She said that he hit her several times and made death threats toward her, according to deputies.
Investigators said Simoneaux fled the scene and was not located that day. Deputies said Simoneaux later contacted the sheriff's office and said he would turn himself in, but when he failed to do so authorities got a warrant for his arrest.
Detectives said Simoneaux has been arrested eight times with charges stemming from simple battery, second-degree battery, armed robbery and drug charges, in addition to past domestic abuse charges.
When he's booked into the Ascension Parish jail deputies said Simoneaux will face charges of domestic abuse battery by strangulation, false imprisonment, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
