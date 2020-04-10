71°
Feds launch online tool to help non-filers get stimulus checks

Friday, April 10 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

The IRS and U.S. Treasury have launched an online tool to help those who haven't filed their taxes in recent years receive disaster relief payments.

The Treasury says Americans who did not file a tax return in 2018 or 2019 can submit their basic personal information to the IRS to receive payments. Citizens are encouraged to have their bank account information ready in order to ensure speedy payment. 

You can find the tool online at IRS.gov or by clicking here: https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

