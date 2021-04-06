Latest Weather Blog
Feds launch new investigation into LSU's Title IX failings
BATON ROUGE - Federal officials confirmed Tuesday that the U.S. Education Department is investigating LSU amid the university's ongoing Title IX scandal.
An Education Department spokesperson confirmed the probe to WBRZ Tuesday, saying the U.S. Department of Justice referred the allegations to the Office for Civil Rights.
Read the full statement below.
“The Office for Civil Rights (OCR) has opened a directed investigation to examine whether the Louisiana State University is in compliance with the requirements of Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972 (Title IX) with regard to the university’s response to student complaints of sexual assault and harassment. There has been extensive media coverage of the university’s potential mishandling of complaints of sexual assault, including allegations that university officials ignored sexual assault allegations made against former athletes. The U. S. Department of Justice recently referred these allegations to OCR for review. OCR’s investigation will examine the university’s handling of student complaints of sexual assault and harassment from the 2018-2019 academic year to present.”
An LSU spokesperson confirmed to WBRZ Tuesday, the university received notice of an investigation into Title IX compliance from the Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights the week of March 29.
This is the second federal investigation of LSU launched in recent months. The university was notified in February, "that the U.S. Department of Education would be conducting a campus crime program review related to Clery Act requirements."
