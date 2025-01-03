Federal prosecutors announce kidnapping, sex-crime charge after attack on Loranger family

NEW ORLEANS — Federal prosecutors lodged a kidnapping charge against an Amite man Friday and also accused him of taking a young girl across state lines for sexual purposes after the killing of a Loranger woman and the abduction of her two children.

Daniel Wayne Callihan, 37, is accused of kidnapping resulting in death and transporting a minor in interstate commerce with

intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Callihan has been in jail since his arrest in Jackson, Mississippi, last June.

State prosecutors in Louisiana and Mississippi have also filed charges alleging Callihan killed Callie Brunett, 35, at her home in Loranger. The federal charges largely address the abduction of her two daughters. The younger child, Erin, was found dead near Jackson.

Callihan faces a potential life sentence for the kidnapping and up to 10 years for the federal sex-related charge. Louisiana prosecutors have said they'd seek Callihan's execution. Mississippi prosecutors have also lodged charges.

In Louisiana, Callihan faces two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping of a child and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Callihan is accused of killing Callie Brunett and kidnapping her two daughters on June 13. One day later, 4-year-old Erin Brunett's body was found in a wooded area outside Jackson, Mississippi. The FBI said that Callihan told an investigator he wanted to keep the other kidnapping victim as a "sex slave."

An alleged accomplice, Victoria Cox, faces similar state charges.