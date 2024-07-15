State to seek death penalty for Daniel Callihan, suspected killer of Callie and Erin Brunett

LORANGER— Prosecutors announced Monday that they are formally seeking the death penalty for the man accused of killing Callie Brunett and her four-year-old daughter, who pleaded not guilty after being booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail.

Daniel Callihan was arraigned at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse on multiple charges including three counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated kidnapping of a child and one count of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Despite admitting to the murders after his arrest last month, Callihan pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The booking comes less than one week after a Mississippi grand jury indicted him.

Callihan is accused of killing Callie Brunett, 35, and kidnapping her two daughters on June 13. One day later, four-year-old Erin Brunett's body was found in a wooded area outside Jackson, Mississippi.