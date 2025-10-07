Federal appeals court to rehear arguments on Louisiana's Ten Commandments law

GRETNA — A federal court will rehear arguments on Louisiana's law that would require the Ten Commandments to be posted in public schools after a panel ruled it "plainly unconstitutional" earlier this year.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday agreed to the state's request to rehear the case in front of all 17 judges.

The law, passed last year, would require all Louisiana colleges and public schools to post the Ten Commandments in classrooms. A group of public school parents sued, saying the mandate violated students' First Amendment rights.

A new hearing date has not been scheduled.

Until then, the U.S. District Court's preliminary injunction will remain in effect, preventing the state from enforcing the law.