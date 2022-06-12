Federal appeals court lifts hold on special session to redraw congressional maps

BATON ROUGE - A federal appeals court has lifted their administrative stay that was issued last week to stop the special session to redraw congressional maps.

Governor Edwards issued the following statement Sunday afternoon:

This is a big step in the right direction for the people of Louisiana, and I’m thankful to the U.S Fifth Circuit for lifting the stay. This has always been a straightforward case of simple math, simple fairness and the rule of law.

According to the U.S. Census, African Americans make up nearly one-third of the voting population in Louisiana, and therefore, we should have a second majority minority congressional district.

As I stated in my letter Friday to the Senate President and Speaker of the House, there is time for the legislature to return to the Capitol and enact congressional maps that reflect the reality of our state. It is the right thing to do, and it is what we are compelled to do in accordance with Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

Congressman Troy Carter also released a statement Sunday:

I applaud the 5th Circuit for lifting its stay. Now, the Louisiana Legislature can honor Governor Edwards’ call for a Special Redistricting Session and draw fair districts that truly look like Louisiana.

Our state has a long, tragic history of diminishing and silencing the voices of African Americans. Today’s ruling is a step away from that tarnished past and a move toward fair maps that follow the math and give Black Louisianians their rightful representation in our democratic system.