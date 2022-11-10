Federal agents help arrest accused child rapist in Walker

WALKER - Federal agents got involved in the arrest of an accused rapist after learning that the suspect appeared to be living in the United States without documentation.

According to the Walker Police Department, 38-year-old Nereo Nunez-Granadon, a Mexican national, was an acquaintance of the victim's family and had sexually abused her multiple times in recent months.

“Between May and October of this year, through threats, coercion and undue influence, the accused forced the victim to engage in various sexual activities with him. In addition, the accused demanded and received illicit, sexually explicit photographs from the victim,” Chief David Addison said in a statement.

Nunez-Granadon was taken into custody Thursday morning by multiple law enforcement agencies, including federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

He was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on counts of third-degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and pornography involving juveniles.