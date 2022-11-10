79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Federal agents help arrest accused child rapist in Walker

1 hour 8 minutes 9 seconds ago Thursday, November 10 2022 Nov 10, 2022 November 10, 2022 1:52 PM November 10, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER - Federal agents got involved in the arrest of an accused rapist after learning that the suspect appeared to be living in the United States without documentation. 

According to the Walker Police Department, 38-year-old Nereo Nunez-Granadon, a Mexican national, was an acquaintance of the victim's family and had sexually abused her multiple times in recent months. 

“Between May and October of this year, through threats, coercion and undue influence, the accused forced the victim to engage in various sexual activities with him. In addition, the accused demanded and received illicit, sexually explicit photographs from the victim,” Chief David Addison said in a statement. 

Nunez-Granadon was taken into custody Thursday morning by multiple law enforcement agencies, including federal agents with U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. 

He was booked into the Livingston Parish jail on counts of third-degree rape, sexual battery, indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and pornography involving juveniles. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days