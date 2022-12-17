FDA: Horse feed cubes recalled after nearly 100 reports of illness, death in several states

The FDA is cautioning horse owners against feeding their animals recalled alfalfa cubes because of their connection to recent reports of illness and death in several states.

Officials said Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes were recently recalled after 98 horses in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico and Colorado showed neurologic symptoms consistent with botulism.

At least 45 of the animals have since died or been euthanized due to declining health, according to the FDA.

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said alfalfa cubes with date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522 and 111622 should not be given to horses. The cubes are sold in white and tan plastic 50-pound bags with green labeling, and date codes can be found on the front of the packaging.

If you have packages with one of the above date codes, or can't be sure of the date code of what you have, throw the product away in a secure container.

Owners and handlers are advised to contact a veterinarian immediately if your horse ate the product and is showing signs of neurologic illness, such as muscle tremors, difficulty eating or swallowing, difficulty standing or collapsing.

LSU Vet Med is working with the FDA and LDAF to investigate the problem and to treat some of these horses. The Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Lab at the veterinary school has conducted necropsies on 12 of the affected animals.

While the FDA is still testing to pinpoint the cause of the illness, horse owners and handlers should take precautions to protect human and animal health in the meantime.

For more information on health and safety measures or how to report a horse illness, click here.

If you believe your horse has been affected, you can also contact the LSU Veterinary Teaching Hospital at (225) 578-9500.