FBI: Weapons missing after break-in at Army Reserve center

WORCESTER, Mass.- An FBI spokeswoman says some weapons have gone missing following a break-in at an Army Reserve center in central Massachusetts.



Kristen Setera says the Boston FBI became aware of the break-in at the Lincoln Army Reserve Center in Worcester (WUS'-tur) on Sunday. She says terrorism is not suspected.



Authorities hadn't yet determined when the break-in occurred or exactly how many weapons were stolen.



Setera says, "Every effort will be made to recover these weapons immediately."



Descriptions of the missing weapons have been entered into the National Crime Information Center, an online database searchable by law enforcement.



The break-in was first made public during a press conference with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker. State Police referred questions to the FBI.