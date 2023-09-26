FBI raids two Valley Park homes Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE – Federal authorities remained tight-lipped about Thursday morning raids at two properties in the Valley Park area of Baton Rouge and asked local authorities who assisted to keep information secret.

The FBI was involved in raids at homes on both Valley Street and Barber Street just after sunrise Thursday. Local authorities – from SWAT agents to animal control – helped.

Exclusive video obtained by WBRZ news crews at both locations recorded agents removing a handful of dogs from both homes. Early-on sources said the raids might involve a cruelty investigation.

> WATCH exclusive video from the scene HERE

While the focus of the raids appeared to surround the animals at the homes, the WBRZ News 2 Investigative Unit uncovered a hefty state criminal case tied to drugs against a person at the Valley Street home. The same individual was indicted earlier this month on a federal firearms charge. The suspect has been known to use the raided house on Barber Street, too.

Multiple people were detained during the raids. It's not clear if anyone was charged.

It could take a year or two for information about the raids to be revealed during court proceedings.

***************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz