Fats Domino dead at 89 years old

NEW ORLEANS- Legendary New Orleans musician Fats Domino has died.

He was 89 years old.

WWL-TV reports that news of his death came from family early Wednesday morning. His daughter said he was surrounded by family and friends when he died.

Domino was known for his songs "Blueberry Hill" and "Walkin' To New Orleans."

Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statement on the passing of Domino.

“The passing of Fats Domino is a great loss to music fans across Louisiana and the world. To this day, he is adored by people of all ages, from all walks of life and musicians from all genres. That is a testament to his skills as a pianist and as a songwriter. Known as a legend and one of the greatest recording artists of all times, there’s no denying that when he played a song he transformed it into something spectacular. Our hearts are heavy today, but we will always remember his love for life and New Orleans through his iconic music. Donna and I send our prayers and condolences to his family.”

Congressman Cedric Richmond also issued a statement after the passing of the musician.

“Today, the city of New Orleans and the international community lost one of our favorite sons. Fats Domino’s many musical contributions will live on through generations of musicians to come. A pioneer celebrated on the international stage, Fats Domino never outgrew his beloved New Orleans. We loved him as much as he loved us.”