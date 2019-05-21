Father staged home invasion after spending Girl Scout cookie money on erotic massage

Photo: Washington County District Attorney's Office

HILLSBORO, OR - Officials say an Oregon man spent hundreds of dollars his daughter raised on an erotic massage and then came up with an elaborate ruse to cover it up.

The Washington County District Attorney's Office says Brian David Couture pleaded guilty Monday to initiating a false report.

According to the DA's office, the investigation began after police were called to a reported break-in at Couture's home March 6. Investigators found the home ransacked, with blood strewn about and roughly $700 missing from a jar containing money from his daughter's Girl Scout cookie sales.

Officials say inconsistencies in Couture's story led them to question whether he was telling the truth. He eventually admitted to falsifying the report, saying he did so because he actually stole his daughter's cookie money and used it to pay for an erotic massage.

A judge ordered Couture to perform 80 hours of community service and to pay restitution. He will also be placed on probation and forced to pay a $100 fine.