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Father arrested for child desertion

1 decade 6 months 21 hours ago Tuesday, October 27 2015 Oct 27, 2015 October 27, 2015 7:58 AM October 27, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

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BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a Baton Rouge man for child desertion after he blacked out and lost his 2-year-old daughter.

Authorities say Tramayn Washington, 33, got permission to look after the child from the girl's mother.

Washington says once he picked his daughter up, he "blacked out" and did not know where she was when her mother came to pick her up.

The child was later found alone on Prescott Road. Police and the Department of Child and Family Services were called to pick up the girl.

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