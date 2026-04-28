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Father arrested for child desertion
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BATON ROUGE- Police arrested a Baton Rouge man for child desertion after he blacked out and lost his 2-year-old daughter.
Authorities say Tramayn Washington, 33, got permission to look after the child from the girl's mother.
Washington says once he picked his daughter up, he "blacked out" and did not know where she was when her mother came to pick her up.
The child was later found alone on Prescott Road. Police and the Department of Child and Family Services were called to pick up the girl.
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