Father accused of beating crying baby to death

WELSH - Police have arrested a man accused of repeatedly striking his 2-month-old baby in the head because he wouldn't stop crying.

Around 7 p.m. Thursday officers with the Welsh Police Department were called to a residence on West Russell Avenue in reference to a child that wasn't breathing. At the scene, first responders administered aid and transported the child to an area hospital for treatment. The boy was later airlifted to another hospital in Lafayette on life support.

While at the hospital, detectives learned foul play was involved.

Investigators interviewed the child's father, 22-year-old Zachary Chevallier. Police say Chevallier admitted to hitting the child on the back of the head multiple times in order to stop the baby from crying.

The father was arrested on one count of second-degree cruelty to a juvenile. Detectives issued a warrant for manslaughter after learning of the child's death Friday morning.